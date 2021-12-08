Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Danaher by 47.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,777 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Danaher by 92.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Danaher by 841.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,149,000 after purchasing an additional 635,957 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 17.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,742,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,004,273,000 after purchasing an additional 552,512 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.