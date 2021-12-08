Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $949,000 Investment in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Usio in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Usio by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Usio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.35 million, a P/E ratio of -578.00 and a beta of 1.72. Usio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.34.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Usio news, Director Michael R. Long sold 8,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $49,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 4,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,039,831 shares in the company, valued at $12,932,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,718 shares of company stock worth $1,647,699. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Usio Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.