Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

NYSE:MXL opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.34.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.85 per share, with a total value of $124,932.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 112,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,031,684.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,742. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

