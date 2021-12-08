Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 32.5% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,202,000 after buying an additional 3,968,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $46,562,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $45,991,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -3.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGAU. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

