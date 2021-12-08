Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hexcel by 624.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,982,000 after purchasing an additional 939,011 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 284.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 486,509 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 51.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,763,000 after purchasing an additional 359,120 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,812,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Hexcel by 284.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 267,201 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HXL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.45. 7,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,859. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

