Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Hess worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,592,633,000 after buying an additional 173,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,907,000 after buying an additional 247,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Hess by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess stock opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 126.94 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

