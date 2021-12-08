Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.42

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 2302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $919.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 480,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,251 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after acquiring an additional 517,367 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

