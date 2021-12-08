Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 1,027,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 3.20. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

