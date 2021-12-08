Hedget (HGET) Price Reaches $3.45

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.45 or 0.00006843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $187,601.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00044160 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.06 or 0.00218362 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

