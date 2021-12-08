HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.67, but opened at $41.25. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. HealthEquity shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 79,971 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.55.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.87. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,273.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

