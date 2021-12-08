HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. HealthEquity updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.30-$1.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4,273.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

