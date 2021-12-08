Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

HTA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.34. 1,682,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68 and a beta of 0.65. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.79.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

