Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Sells $248,142.51 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $248,142.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bryan Richard Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 105 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $4,501.35.

On Friday, November 26th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $11,466.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $5,577.72.

On Monday, October 25th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $13,171.60.

On Monday, October 4th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $5,194.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $13,886.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

