Head-To-Head Survey: Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) versus Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Match Group and Hut 8 Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.39 billion 15.92 $128.56 million $1.94 69.30 Hut 8 Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Match Group and Hut 8 Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 5 12 0 2.71 Hut 8 Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $169.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.07%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.03%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Match Group.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 20.75% -90.70% 15.11% Hut 8 Mining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Match Group beats Hut 8 Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

