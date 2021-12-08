Head to Head Contrast: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) & Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get International Money Express alerts:

80.3% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares International Money Express and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 10.05% 44.08% 17.13% Alight N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for International Money Express and Alight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67 Alight 0 0 2 0 3.00

International Money Express presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.76%. Alight has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.92%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than International Money Express.

Volatility and Risk

International Money Express has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and Alight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $357.21 million 1.73 $33.78 million $1.11 14.38 Alight N/A N/A -$114.43 million N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Alight.

Summary

International Money Express beats Alight on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Alight Company Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services. It also offers health and wealth solutions such as benefits administration, contribution administration, advocacy, reimbursements, dependent verification, and compliance solutions. In addition, the company provides consumer experience solutions in areas of human insight, strategy, and technology that includes employee value proposition creation and branding; total rewards and wellbeing; experience mapping; communication impact assessment; mindset research; benefits websites; UPoint platform; and social media campaigns. Alight Solutions LLC was founded in 1940 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.