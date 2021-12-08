Head-To-Head Contrast: Associated Capital Group (AC) versus Its Rivals

Associated Capital Group (NYSE: AC) is one of 54 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Associated Capital Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Associated Capital Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $18.98 million $18.82 million 8.28 Associated Capital Group Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 7.54

Associated Capital Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group. Associated Capital Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.66, meaning that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group 532.84% 10.96% 8.09% Associated Capital Group Competitors 28.99% 16.74% 6.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Associated Capital Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Associated Capital Group Competitors 510 2259 2298 71 2.38

Associated Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential downside of 16.44%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 13.81%. Given Associated Capital Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Associated Capital Group rivals beat Associated Capital Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

