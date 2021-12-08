Head to Head Comparison: Purple Innovation (PRPL) and Its Competitors

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Purple Innovation to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Purple Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Purple Innovation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation 3.30% 11.40% 2.74% Purple Innovation Competitors -10.46% -14.81% 2.27%

Risk & Volatility

Purple Innovation has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Innovation’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Purple Innovation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Innovation 2 6 4 0 2.17 Purple Innovation Competitors 79 390 506 38 2.50

Purple Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $21.27, suggesting a potential upside of 108.35%. As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 26.70%. Given Purple Innovation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Purple Innovation and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation $648.47 million -$236.87 million 170.17 Purple Innovation Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 8.83

Purple Innovation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Purple Innovation. Purple Innovation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Purple Innovation beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.