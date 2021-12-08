Head to Head Analysis: Associated Capital Group (AC) vs. Its Competitors

Associated Capital Group (NYSE: AC) is one of 54 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Associated Capital Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Associated Capital Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Associated Capital Group Competitors 510 2259 2298 71 2.38

Associated Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential downside of 16.44%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 13.81%. Given Associated Capital Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Associated Capital Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $18.98 million $18.82 million 8.28 Associated Capital Group Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 7.54

Associated Capital Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group. Associated Capital Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 85.4% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group 532.84% 10.96% 8.09% Associated Capital Group Competitors 28.99% 16.74% 6.08%

Volatility and Risk

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group’s peers have a beta of 1.66, meaning that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Associated Capital Group peers beat Associated Capital Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

