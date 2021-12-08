Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Stock Price Up 21.4%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT)’s share price rose 21.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 512,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 631,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$20.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

