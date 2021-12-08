Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HROW. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

HROW stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $258.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $39,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 119.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 48.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

