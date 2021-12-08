Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.75 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

