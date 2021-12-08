Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 194 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $350.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $353.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.98.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total value of $765,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,520 shares of company stock worth $7,334,133. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

