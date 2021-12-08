Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 26.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in CME Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CME Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,421,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CME opened at $231.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $231.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

