Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Invests $364,000 in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after acquiring an additional 103,399 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 580,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,949 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 57,753 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $81.73.

