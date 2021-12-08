Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,035 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $219,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.