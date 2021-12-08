Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $109,536,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,094,000 after buying an additional 870,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group stock opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $107.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

