Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $196,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

