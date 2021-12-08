Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 5,195 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPIC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 52.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 16.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 10.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 16,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.69.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

