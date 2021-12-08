GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Trading Down 0.3%

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,475,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,504,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,415,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,141,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,670,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.