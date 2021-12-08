Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 162,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,042,362 shares.The stock last traded at $27.64 and had previously closed at $27.34.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.
The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.68.
In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.