Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 162,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,042,362 shares.The stock last traded at $27.64 and had previously closed at $27.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.68.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

