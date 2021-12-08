Greif, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Greif has raised its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greif to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

NYSE:GEF remained flat at $$63.01 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,243. Greif has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

