Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) CFO Sells $385,000.00 in Stock

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 385,000 shares of Greenpro Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Greenpro Capital stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.24. Greenpro Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 402,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.59% of Greenpro Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

