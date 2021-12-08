Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Adam Schoenfeld Sells 38,200 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $41,638.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenlane alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $47,368.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $55,008.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $72,580.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $65,704.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $65,322.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $74,108.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.