Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.