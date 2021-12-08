Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 377 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

