Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up 2.2% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 132,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 701,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,695,000 after purchasing an additional 91,570 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,489,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,115,000 after purchasing an additional 69,140 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.05. 8,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

