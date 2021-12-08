Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 3.0% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 874.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 487,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after purchasing an additional 437,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.77. The company had a trading volume of 44,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $134.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.