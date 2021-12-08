Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 1.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 60.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $211.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,260. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.49.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

