GravityCoin Reaches Market Cap of $34,178.51 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $34,178.51 and $113.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00058121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.93 or 0.08658831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00061915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,885.85 or 1.00300357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002780 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,728,136 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

