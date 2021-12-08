Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.15. 2,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,490. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $115.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

