Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 235.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 89,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSR opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $82.65 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.74.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

