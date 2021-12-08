Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Powered Brands were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,882,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $7,853,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Powered Brands by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:POW opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Powered Brands has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW).

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.