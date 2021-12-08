Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $396,000 Investment in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 113,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CTXR opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $268.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.49. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTXR. Maxim Group began coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.