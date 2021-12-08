Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $421,000 in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCI opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $15.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FTCI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

