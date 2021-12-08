Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Revlon were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revlon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Revlon by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Revlon by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Revlon by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revlon in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revlon stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. Revlon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Revlon Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

