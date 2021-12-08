Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 424.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 76,625 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 661,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $756,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $466,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

