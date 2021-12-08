Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 16,278 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 123.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,592,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $112,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $378,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,863 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

GDYN opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

