GMS (NYSE:GMS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. GMS has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $61.55.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 89,247 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,848,330.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,509 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 160.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

