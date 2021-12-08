GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. Sells 56,561 Shares

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:GMS opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $61.55.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 15,722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

