Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globalstar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Globalstar by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Globalstar by 359.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,961,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

